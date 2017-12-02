Posted on by Brendan Eich

My dotJS 2017 Keynote

Yesterday in Paris, I gave the closing keynote at the dotJS conference. I’ve had the privilege to speak at dotJS every other year since 2013.

COME OUT TO THE COAST... PUT SCHEME IN THE BROWSER
A Brief History of JavaScript

Click above for a PDF of my slides (sorry, I used Keynote for several reasons, and its generated HTML is huge and not likely to work well with WP). Long-timer readers may notice that I re-presented a few still-on-point slides from my TxJS 2011 talk. Video will come in a few weeks, the organizers say.

dotJS 2017 was a terrific TED-style conference with top speakers and a smart, friendly audience. Special shout-out to Christophe Porteneuve for a great intro and for MCing in style — and of course many thanks to Sylvain Zimmer and team for the whole event.

