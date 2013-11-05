Today I saw the future (Update)

As noted at the Mozilla blog, OTOY and Amazon along with Autodesk and Mozilla have announced the next step in Amazon and OTOY’s GPU/cloud effort.

Demo videos:

This means developers can get started using ORBX.js with GPU-cloud encoding and downloadable decoding on all modern Web clients.

It also means that any of the Hollywood Six can start a streaming video service that reaches the most users across the Web (compared to any other purely Web-based service), using watermarking not DRM. More on this soon, if all goes as I hope.

Note that I’m an OTOY advisor. Not because of any compensation, but because I believe in their approach and their talent.

