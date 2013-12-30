Sorry, I missed the chance to post a timely follow-up to Cisco’s H.264 Good News: as mentioned on the RTCWeb IETF mailing list, Cisco on the 9th of December released the OpenH264 codec on Github.

Warning: code cleanup in progress (e.g., following RTP correctly in Gecko glue code), do not expect interoperable results in the Firefoxes yet. Please check issues and send PRs. Thanks.

/be