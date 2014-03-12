The Web at 25

The World Wide Web is 25 years old today.

The Web is a big deal (as is the Internet on which it is built), I don’t need to tell you! But I did have a few thoughts, solicited by a friend who asked “where [do] you think the future of the Internet will take us in the next 25 years?”

My answer: 25 years is a long time. I expect some big changes (computers inside us monitoring body functions), while other things stay remarkably unchanged (no flying cars).

Even now people remark on how much more personal or intimate a smartphone is than a PC (that image still makes me laugh). Think about this when the Internet includes not just your house and most physical artifacts worth hooking up, but yourself.

In such a world, open systems built on open standards and open source are even more important, for all of these reasons:

interoperation among implementations;

freedom to migrate among different vendors’ systems;

ability to mix-and-match, hyperlink/transclude, copy-learn-and-hack, and monitor/audit against mistakes, malware, and surveillance.

We have more work to do. Let’s go.

/be

