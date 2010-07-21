A Brief History of JavaScript

It’s good to be back. I let the old blog field lie fallow in order to focus on work in Ecma TC39 (JS standards), Firefox 3.5, 3.6 and 4; and recently on a new project that I’ll blog about soon.

In the mean time [UPDATE and in case the embedded video fails], here’s the video link from my JSConf 2010 surprise keynote in April. Highlights include:

What would happen in a battle between Chuck Norris and Bruce Campbell

Clips from Netsca^H^H^H^H^H^HEvil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness

Discussion of where JS has been and what lies in its immediate future

True facts:

I did meet John McCarthy of LISP fame in 1977

My haircut was influenced by Morrissey’s (hey, it was the late ’80s)

JS’s function keyword did come from AWK

/be